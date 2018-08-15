Stokes acquitted, called up to England’s Test squad

LONDON: Ben Stokes is in line to play in the third Test against India after being recalled to the squad following his acquittal on a charge of affray on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old New Zealand-born all-rounder, who took six wickets in the first Test victory over India but missed the second Test due to the trial, was found not guilty by a unanimous decision by the jury in Bristol after less than three hours of deliberations.

“Ben Stokes will now join the England squad for the third Test against India, which starts at Trent Bridge on Saturday,” read the statement from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).

However, Stokes and team-mate Alex Hales — who was with him when the brawl took place outside the club in Bristol, southwest England, on September 25 last year but was not charged — could still face bans.

“Now that the legal proceedings have concluded, the disciplinary process for Ben Stokes and Alex Hales can be scheduled by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC),” the ECB added in their statement.

“Considerable detail has been heard in this week-long court case and, in due course, there will be a range of matters for the Board to fully consider.” England all-rounder Ben Stokes should be welcomed back into the Test team after being cleared of affray on Tuesday, said former national captain Michael Vaughan.

“I think the fact he missed the whole of the Winter in Australia is punishment enough for Ben Stokes,” tweeted Vaughan.“I personally think now he has been proven to be Not Guilty he should be allowed to play.”