Myanmar climbers eye Hkakabo Razi — the peak conquered only once

HPA-AN, Myanmar: A two-week jungle trek followed by a sheer climb up avalanche-prone slopes to a jagged ridge of icy pinnacles awaits three Myanmar mountaineers planning to take on Hkakabo Razi, a peak so treacherous it has been conquered only once.

Believed to be the highest in Southeast Asia, the mountain stands at an estimated 5,881 metres (19,294 feet) in the northern tip of Myanmar near the border with China and India, a Himalayan cap of the largely tropical nation.

The formidable route to the top starts with a gruelling 240-kilometre (150-mile) slog by foot through Kachin state’s dense jungle, filled with venomous snakes and bloodsucking leeches.But it is the challenging climb itself that has thwarted nearly all of the handful of attempts to reach the summit, one of which resulted in a deadly rescue attempt.

“The difficulty level of the mountain is extreme,” Zaw Zin Khine, 32, told AFP during a break from a training session on a limestone karst cliff in eastern Karen state.The team will have to negotiate precipitous faces of loose scree, frequent avalanches and a choice between ridges spiked with towers of rock and shrouded in snow and ice.

“There is a risk we won’t come back alive,” the climber added.He and his two partners Pyae Phyo Aung, 36, and Aung Khaing Myint, 32, aspire to make history as the first all-Myanmar team to summit the mountain. They also hope to settle a decades-long dispute over whether Hkakabo Razi or the nearby Gamlang Razi — also in Myanmar — claims the honour as the region’s highest.