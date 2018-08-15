UK refusing asylum to more ex-child slaves despite safety fears

LONDON: Britain is refusing asylum to more former child slaves from nations such as Vietnam, Eritrea and Afghanistan, having denied refugee status to more than 275 non-European victims since 2012 despite fears many will fall back into the hands of traffickers.

Between 2015 and 2017, the government denied asylum to 183 people trafficked or enslaved as children - double the total for the previous three years - Home Office (interior ministry) data obtained exclusively by the Thomson Reuters Foundation revealed.

The data - uncovered under the Freedom of Information Act - exposes for the first time the number of ex-slaves refused refugee status after turning 18. The rise in rejections may dissuade other young victims from coming forward, lawyers say.

Many teenage survivors are then deported to nations where they have no relatives and end up prey once more to traffickers, according to charities that say the spike in asylum denials belies Britain´s vow to lead global efforts to end slavery. “It is incredibly shocking . . . that the situation is getting worse for young victims of trafficking,” said Catherine Baker, policy officer at the anti-child trafficking charity ECPAT UK.

“They are being returned to countries where they have a high risk of being retrafficked,” she added. “If the government is serious about protecting child victims of human trafficking, it needs to ensure that they have long term stability and support. “A Home Office spokesman said Britain was committed to supporting victims of human trafficking, including children, and that those seeking asylum would not be returned to their country of origin if found to be at risk of persecution or serious harm.

“It is inaccurate to suggest that the government is ramping up the removal of people (from Britain) who have been victims of human trafficking,” the spokesman said in a statement. The data did not reveal how many of the 276 non-European ex-victims refused asylum since 2012 have been allowed to remain in Britain on other grounds, but activists and lawyers say it is likely most would have been removed from the country.

It is also unknown how many young trafficking victims are granted refugee status once they turn 17 and a half, when their automatic right to stay in Britain as child asylum seekers ends. “We should be ashamed as a nation,” British lawmaker Sarah Champion said on Twitter, referring to the figures.

In Britain, 2,118 children suspected to have been trafficked - mostly trapped in sexual exploitation, domestic servitude or forced labour - were referred to the government last year, up 66 percent on 2016 and marking the highest annual number on record. While about a third were British, many used as drug runners, hundreds were trafficked from countries such as Vietnam, Sudan, Eritrea, Afghanistan and Iraq, according to government figures.