Nebraska conducts first US execution with fentanyl

CHICAGO: Nebraska on Tuesday carried out America’s first execution using fentanyl — the opioid at the center of the country’s deadly overdose crisis — as part of an untested four-drug combination.

Carey Dean Moore, who was sentenced to death for two 1979 murders, was the first prisoner executed in the Midwestern state in 21 years, and the first ever by lethal injection.

Moore was pronounced dead at 10:47 am (1547 GMT) in an execution that lasted approximately 20 minutes, according to Scott Frakes, Director of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. It was a pivotal test for Nebraska, where the state legislature abolished the death penalty in 2015, only to see voters reinstate it the following year in a referendum. It last performed an execution in 1997 with the electric chair. “I recognize that today’s execution impacts many people on many levels,” said Frakes, adding that the lethal injection was carried out with “professionalism, respect for the process and dignity for all involved.” Three of the four substances used had never been used for lethal injections — underscoring the difficulty states across America have had in obtaining previously employed execution drugs.