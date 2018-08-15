Outcry in Malaysia over two women sentenced to caning

KUALA LUMPUR: Human rights activists called on Tuesday on Malaysian authorities to review a religious court decision sentencing two women to six strokes for having sex. The lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community is routinely persecuted in Malaysia. The women, aged 32 and 22, pleaded guilty and were sentenced to caning and a 3,300 ringgit ($806) fine, according to the Malay-language newspaper Sinar Harian. “Adequate punishment must be meted out so that this becomes a lesson and reminder to not just the two of you, but the members of society,” the daily quoted Shariah judge Kamalruazmi Ismail as saying. Reuters’ calls to the Shariah High Court in Terengganu were not answered. Malaysia’s minister for religious affairs was overseas and could not be reached for comment, his spokesman said. Amnesty International Malaysia said caning amounted to torture and called on the government to repeal laws that impose punishment against marginalised communities.