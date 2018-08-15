US dismisses ‘hypocritical’ draft space weapons treaty

GENEVA: The United States voiced strong opposition Tuesday to a treaty proposed by Russia and China explicitly aimed at preventing an arms race in space, calling it “hollow and hypocritical”.

A top US official told the global disarmament body in Geneva that Washington had no confidence in the draft Treaty on the Prevention of the Placement of Weapons in Outer Space and of the Threat or Use of Force against Outer Space Objects, or PPWT. US Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control, Yleem D. S Poblete, said the US was committed to strengthening the safety, stability and sustainability of space. But she insisted “the draft PPWT is not the right mechanism for accomplishing that”. “Hollow and hypocritical efforts are not the answer,” she said, maintaining that the PPWT, first presented by Russia and China in 2008, was “a flawed document”. The accusation came as the US eyes creating a Space Force as a new military branch, something President Trump has said would give his country dominance over its rivals.