European countries reach deal to share Aquarius migrants

ROME: Five European countries offered to take in the 141 migrants marooned on board the Aquarius rescue vessel after it was given permission to dock in Malta, resolving a new standoff over the charity ship. Spain offered to take 60 people and Germany said it would take “up to 50”. France said it would accept 60 from the Aquarius as well as a second rescue boat that arrived earlier in Malta, and Portugal offered to welcome 30 people. Luxembourg was also part of the deal. The agreement is the fifth of its kind between Western European governments since June when Italy began turning away migrant rescue ships. EU sources said the five host countries would send immigration officials to Malta to vet their asylum claims and identify possible economic migrants.