Wed August 15, 2018
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy
‘Vote must decide country’s fate’
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
The choice is Imran’s
Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

World

AFP
August 15, 2018

Blocked by Israel for years, Palestinian mail finally arrives

JERICHO: Palestinian postal service employees are working overtime to sort through some 10 tonnes of letters and packages blocked by Israel for up to eight years, Palestinian officials said Tuesday.

The parcels, dating from between 2010 and this year, had been prevented by Israel from entering the West Bank via Jordan but were released in a one-time deal, the officials said.

The goods range from simple letters to medicine and even wheelchairs for the disabled, AFP journalists found at the sorting centre in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho.

Palestinian Telecommunications Minister Allam Mousa accused Israel in a statement of having blocked the delivery and of delaying the implementation of an agreement on postal services.

Israeli authorities confirmed the packages had been transferred and said an agreement was in the works, but did not comment in detail.

Ramadan Ghazawi, an official at the sorting centre in Jericho, said he understood some items had been blocked for security reasons, while others were barred on administrative grounds.

“A few days ago Israel allowed more than 10 tonnes of postal parcels that were stuck in Jordan,” he told AFP. He said it would take his staff another two weeks to sort through all the parcels and get them delivered to their recipients.

Israel controls all entrances and exits to the West Bank and can prevent goods passing through as it sees fit.

Palestinian officials say such control cripples their economy and freedom of movement.In the sorting centre, hundreds of bags were piled on top of each other as workers picked through them in the stifling summer heat.

Ghazawi said that the parcels and letters, mostly the former, had been sent from all over the world.Many were goods ordered online by Palestinians that never arrived. A note attached to a wheelchair said it was sent from Turkey in 2015 and meant to be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat