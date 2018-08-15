Independence Day celebrated across KP

PESHAWAR: The 71st Independence Day was celebrated across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa with traditional zeal and fervour on Tuesday.

The day dawned in the provincial capital with a 21-gun salute. Special prayers were offered at the mosques for the prosperity of the country. Several events were organised to mark the day.

Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagara hoisted the national flag at the Governor’s House to mark the day. People belonging to different walks of life attended the ceremony.

Another function was arranged at the Civil Secretariat. Caretaker Chief Minister Dost Muhammad Khan hoisted the national flag. School children attired in beautiful costumes presented national songs.

The chief minister also attended a function regarding Independence Day at Zamung Koor, an orphan house at Peshawar. He praised the children for their talent and performance and awarded them with cash prize out of his own pocket.

People, particularly youth holding national flags, took out rallies to celebrate the day.

The workers of Pakistan Rah-e-Haq party took out a rally and reached in front of the Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

The Civil Defense Organisation also held a rally. The rally started from the Saddar Bazaar and reached outside the building of the PPC.

The activists of Muttahida Transport Association also took out a rally in connection with the day.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was also held at Peshawar High Court. PHC Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth hoisted the national flag. The ceremony was attended by all serving and former judges, the registrar, officers and other staff of Peshawar High Court.

Event was also organized at the Khyber Teaching Hospital to celebrate the day. The national flag was hoisted and tree plantation done by Hospital Director Dr Nekdad Khan.

Horizon, a non-governmental organisation working in the mental health sector, arranged a function at the Ibadat Hospital in Nishtarabad. A sapling was planted as well as part of the theme for a green and clean Pakistan.

The event was held outside the Haq Baba Auditorium of the hospital. Those who spoke on the occasion included noted psychiatrist Professor Dr Khalid Mufti, Dr Ali Ahsan Mufti, Colonel (Retired) AZ Babar, Dildar Qazi, Psychologist Zarqa and Masooma Khan.

LAKKI MARWAT: The day was celebrated with national enthusiasm and jubilation in the district. The local administration with the support of army, boy scouts association and sports and youth affairs department arranged the flag hoisting ceremony at Lt Adnan Shaheed Sports Complex Tajazai.

MINGORA: Deputy Commissioner Saqib Raza cut a cake and hoisted the national flag to mark the day. Talking to media persons he said that peace prevailed all over the Swat which is a best spot for tourism.

SWABI: A function was held at the Ghulam Ishaq Khan Institute of Engineering Sciences and Technology auditorium lawn. Prof Dr Muhammad Hassan Sayyad, Dead Faculty of Engineering Sciences was chief guest at the flag-hoisting ceremony. Flag-hoisting ceremonies were also held in University of Swabi, Women University Swabi, all public sector schools as well as district headquarters.

DIR: The day was marked in Upper Dir with pomp and show as functions were held in various places.

The main function was organised in Dir Stadium where Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Irfan Mehsud was the chief guest.

The national flag was hoisted by the deputy commissioner, Deputy Commandant Panakot Brigade, Colonel Fazal Haleem, Lieutenant Col Muhammad Ilyas, district nazim of Dir Upper Sahibzada Faseehullah and tehsil nazim Dir Mir Makhzan Din.

KARAK: The day was marked with traditional fervor and zeal in Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak. Vice-Chancellor of the University Professor Dr Jehan Bakht hoisted the national flag.

NOWSHERA: The day was celebrated here with national zeal and traditional fervour. A flag-hoisting ceremony and a special function were held at the Cantonment Board Nowshera.

Station Commander Brigadier Nazeer Hussain Khan and Executive Officer Irfan attended the function. A contingent of the Pakistan Army saluted the flag.

Another function was organised in the government Postgraduate College, Nowshera. Deputy Commissioner Irshad Ali Sodhar and District Police Officer Zahidullah hoisted the flag.

BARA: The paramilitary Frontier Corps of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (FC North) celebrated the Independence Day with zeal and fervour. Various events andfestivities were arranged at different units . In this connection, a firing and shooting competition was held at Shahkas Khyber district among tribal elders, youth and media-men.

Small arm/SMG firing competition was also held. A large number of people from different walks of life witnessed this competition. They appreciated the role of Frontier Corps KP (North) and paid tributes to the Shuhada. At the end, Lt Col Ch Abdus Sattar Sulahri awarded prizes to the position holders.

JAMRUD: People in Khyber district also entertained the Independence Day with zeal and fervor. Several functions were organised where fireworks were carried out. Musical shows were also arranged in several places.

Ceremonies in the government and private schools were arranged where schoolchildren presented national songs and delivered speeches.

KALAYA: A ceremony was held here at the Army House in Tora Wrai area. Personnel of the Pak-Army, elders of the area and schoolchildren participated in the function. A flag-hoisting ceremony was held and a contingent of the military personnel saluted the flag. The schoolchildren presented the national anthem and sang milli songs. They also delivered speeches on the occasion.

MIRANSHAH: The day was celebrated with great zeal and fervour in North Waziristan district. A function was held at the Younas Khan Cricket Stadium with General Officer Commanding-7division Major General Mumtaz Hussain as chief guest. Elders and a large number of the schoolchildren were also present on the occasion.

GOC Major General Mumtaz Hussain hoisted the national flag. The schoolchildren sang national songs and presented tableaus.

CHARSADDA: Ceremonies were held at various places in the district to celebrate the Independence Day. A special ceremony was held at the FC Fort.

A function was also held at the Wali Khan Sports Complex where representatives of the district government and the officials were present.

BATKHELA: The Independence Day was celebrated in Malakand district.

A special ceremony regarding the 71 Independence Day was organised in the Levy Lines where Deputy Commissioner Shahid Mehmood hoisted the flag.

HANGU: Sector Commander South West Brigadier Shahzad Akram said that the enemies of the county wanted to remove Pakistan from the map of the world but they would never succeed in their nefarious designs.

Brigadier Shahzad Akram and Deputy Commissioner Khalid Iqbal jointly hoisted the flag. A smartly tuned contingent of the security forces saluted the flag.

KOHAT: The Independence Day was celebrated with great zeal and fervor in Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station.

District Police Officer Sohail Khalid hoisted the flag. Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) Raza Muhammad, Rokhan Zeb, Sanobar Khan, Ishaq Gul, Assistant Superintendent of Police Nasir Mehmood and Station House Officers of all the police stations were present on the occasion.

MARDAN: Functions and ceremonies were also arranged in various parts of the district to highlight the sacrifices and struggle of the people during the Pakistan Movement.

Almost all government and private buildings were illuminated with lights to celebrate the Independence Day in a befitting manner.