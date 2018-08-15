Lok Virsa Independence Day celebrations

Islamabad : Thrilling performance by traditional drummers, cake cutting, live folk music concert and exhibition of artisans-at-work featured the Independence Day celebrations at National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa).

The celebrations started with Jashan-e-Azadi cake cutting ceremony held at the Pakistan Monument Museum, Western Point. Executive Director Lok Virsa Shahera Shahid performed the ceremony. A large number of people from different walks of life especially children wearing green and white cloths and accessories attended the event.

An exhibition of artisans-at-work featuring master artisans in the field of Papier Mache, pottery making, metal work, leather embroidery, lacquer art and jewellery representing all provinces, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir was arranged at the Heritage Museum, Garden Avenue.

Another exhibition of children art showcasing artworks created by children at various programs of Lok Virsa during the last one year also remained on display for visitors. Traditional drummers (Dholis) also gave thrilling performances throughout the day and entertained the visitors.

The Independence Day events also included prize distribution of national songs (Milli Naghmas) contest launched in July. Lok Virsa launched the contest in July in which 50 entries were received from all over the country. Twenty six contestants appeared in two auditions held at Lok Virsa on August 7 and 9, 2018. Finally three contestants were granted special prizes from Lok Virsa in recognition of their talent.

Nimra Khan from Peshawar stood first with cash prize of Rs15,000, Maryam from Skardu received second prize of Rs10,000 and Hina Abbasi from Islamabad got third prize of Rs7,000. Judges who adjudged the prizes were eminent Tabla player Muhammad Ajmal, renowned flute player Salman Aadil and writer Naeem Fatima Alvi. All the contestants who appeared in the auditions received participation certificates from Lok Virsa. The prizes and certificates were awarded in the live folk musical concert held at Lok Virsa open air theatre in the evening.

Talking to media, Executive Director, Lok Virsa Shahera Shahid said that the day-long celebrations were part of an effort on the part of Lok Virsa to celebrate the 71st anniversary of Pakistan’s independence through purely a cultural perspective.

“This event provided an opportunity to master artisans, folk artists and folk musicians from all parts to demonstrate their skills at the federal capital and express a message of peace, unity and integration among all federating units at this auspicious occasion,” she said.