Islamabad roads see bumper-to-bumper traffic

Islamabad : The people flooded parks and recreational spots in Islamabad on the Independence Day on Tuesday, causing bumper-to-bumper traffic on roads.

Long queues of vehicles were seen on IJP Road, Margalla Road, 7th and 9th avenues and Murree Road.

Frustrated by the prolonged traffic jams, some people parked the cars, vans and buses along the roadside kilometers ahead of their destinations, especially Faisal Masjid, Daman-e-Koh and Pir Sohawa, and covered long distances by foot. Heated exchanges were seen among motorists at some places over wrong parking and minor crashes.

The roads reverberated with the shouts of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ and the blowing of trumpets by young revellers. Driving through streets and markets, young motorists played national songs full blast.

Some hung out from cars painted green, waving Pakistani flags. They also stopped cars there to trip the light fantastic toe to the stereo.

Caught up in the excitement, bystanders joined revellers. The people also set off firecrackers and fireworks.

Though deployed in large numbers, the cops struggled to regulate the messy traffic. They insisted that the roads were crowded mostly due to the influx of non-locals. The traffic police claimed that things would return to normal next day.

Faisal Masjid, Daman-e-Koh, Pir Sohawa, Shakarparian, Pakistan Monument, Lakeview Park, Margzar Zoo, Play Land, Shahdara and Centaurus attracted large crowds of people. The restaurants and fast food outlets also reported the huge influx of visitors.

The pleasant weather caused by light rainfall contributed to the influx of visitors to recreational places.

The non-local visitors said since their areas didn't have much for the recreation, especially of children, and therefore, they took families to Islamabad to make their day.

Since there were few public transport vehicles on the road, cabbies overcharged commuters at will. The filling stations recorded high sales of petrol, diesel and compressed natural gas in the day.