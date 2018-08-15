Partly cloudy

LAHORE: Hot and humid weather with partly cloudy conditions was observed in the city here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said seasonal low lies over north Balochistan while monsoon currents are penetrating upper parts of the country and a westerly wave is also affecting the same areas. They predicted that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala Divisions and Kashmir while at isolated places in Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Multan, DI Khan, Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Zhob, Kalat, Mirpurkhas Divisions and Islamabad.