Independence Day ceremonies galore

LAHORE: A huge number of citizens hit the city roads to celebrate 71th Independence Day here on Wednesday while celebrations were also held at schools, colleges, government offices and other places throughout the day.

The main ceremony was held at Hazoori Bagh where caretaker chief minister, Mayor Lahore and senior officials of CDGL and the Punjab government offered Fateha at Mazar-e-Iqbal and witnessed flag-hoisting ceremony.

Wagah Border was the second most visited destination of the citizens as thousands of people clad in green dresses went there and witnessed flag-hoisting ceremony and other activities arranged by Pakistan Rangers in order to celebrate Independence Day.

LDA office building at Johar Town was beautifully illuminated with ornamental lights which attracted a large number of people from other areas of the city as well. Independence Day celebrations in LDA started with Quran Khawani at Johar Town office building which was participated by a large number of officers and staff. Special prayers were offered on this occasion for progress, prosperity and solidarity of the country.

Flag-hoisting ceremony, a speech contest and a cake cutting ceremony were held in connection with the 71st anniversary of the country at LDA Model High School, Allama Iqbal Town, Lahore. Additional Director General (HQ), LDA, Abdul Shakoor Rana was the chief guest.

Fireworks were displayed at Aleem Dar Cricket Academy, Johar Town and approved private housing schemes in the city at mid-night on 13th of August and a concert of national songs was arranged by Al-Jalil Gardens Housing Scheme, Sharqpur Road, district Sheikhupura.

A concert of national songs was held at LDA Sports Complex, Johar Town. Floodlit cricket match was held at Aleem Dar Cricket Academy while a hockey match was held at Hockey Stadium at Johar Town while concerts of national songs were also held in the approved private housing schemes in the city.

Lahore Waste Management Company marked Independence Day with full zeal and zest. LWMC organised a tree plantation activity at its old dumpsite Mehmood Booti. The dumpsite is no more operational and has been closed since 2016. This dumpsite is under rehabilitation process and according to the details more than 15,000 plants have been planted till date. In this plantation activity more than 250 students from GCU, UET and PU participated and acknowledged the efforts of LWMC. Students were off the view that this year they believe in planting more tree than buying flags. They endorsed the mission of Clean and Green Lahore.

MD LWMC Farrukh Butt, GM Operation Sohail Malik and senior officials participated in the activity. MD LWMC said: “We are working efficiently regarding rehabilitation process of the dumpsite and potentially this holds the capacity to convert it into a recreational park.”

Chief Environment P&D Department Nusrat Tufail Gill appreciated initiative taken by LWMC of plantation activity and speed of work at Mehmood Booti. A grand flag hoisting and cake-cutting ceremony was held at Lahore Waste Management Company’s head office Shaheen Complex to celebrate Independence Day with traditional enthusiasm. A large number of LWMC, Ozpak and Albayrak staff gathered to express their love for beloved homeland and enjoy the memorable moments of Youm-e-Azadi. Turkish representatives Chareh expressed a profound feeling of love for Pakistan on behalf of Turkish people and wished Pakistani nation a very clean and healthy future.

LWMC chairman talking to the workers said sanitary workers are the asset of the organisation and their dedication is quite commendable. We believe that this spirit will continue in upcoming mega event of Eidul Azha, he added.

LWMC operations department made cleanliness arrangements at larger scale by deputing teams of sanitary crew along with machinery on all the procession routes especially carried out by district government at Hazoori Bagh, Town Hall and Liberty roundabout and across the city.

Meanwhile, a graceful ceremony was held at Wapda House to celebrate the Independence Day with national zeal. Wapda Chairman Lt-Gen Muzammil Hussain (Retd) was the chief guest on the occasion and he hoisted the national flag.

A huge national flag, especially prepared for the Independence Day measuring 100 feet x 40 feet and weighing 180 kg, was flown on Wapda House while many other flag hosting ceremonies, debate competitions, picture competitions and other activities took place in the city.