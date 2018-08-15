Players celebrate Independence Day in Indonesia

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The sports contingent of Pakistan organised a colorful ceremony in Indonesia on Tuesday to celebrate Independence Day. They sang the national anthem and prayed for the peace and prosperity of the country. The players danced to national songs which were appreciated by large crowd which gathered there to see them. The players pledged that they would put their heart and soul to keep their country’s flag high in the Asian Games.
