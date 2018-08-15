Ten-man Zenit claim third straight win

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Ten-man Zenit St Petersburg made it three wins from as many games to start the Russian Premier League season as Alexander Erokhin’s late strike saw them win 1-0 at Rubin Kazan on Monday.
Zenit struggled to a disappointing fifth-place finish under Italian Roberto Mancini last term, but have started the new campaign strongly with Sergei Semak at the helm.After a goalless first half, Zenit improved, only for half-time substitute Erokhin to waste two good chances.
Iranian striker Sardar Azmoun, 23, who retired from international football after heavy criticism for his performances at the World Cup, had a goal for Rubin ruled out for offside.Zenit were reduced to 10 men in the 71st minute when midfielder Daler Kuzyayev was shown a second yellow card, but the visitors grabbed a winner with 12 minutes to go when Erokhin converted from Artem Dzyuba’s cross.
Elsewhere on Monday, Krasnodar won 1-0 at Ufa thanks to an 86th-minute strike from Brazilian forward Wanderson, although their Ecuadorian left-back Cristian Ramirez was sent off in injury-time.
