Stokes has been punished enough, says Vaughan

LONDON: England all-rounder Ben Stokes should be welcomed back into the Test team after being cleared of affray on Tuesday, said former national captain Michael Vaughan.

Vaughan, who has forged a successful career as a pundit since retiring from the crease, said the 27-year-old New Zealand-born star had been punished enough over the 11 months since a late night excursion in Bristol following a one-day win over the West Indies led to him being charged with affray.

A jury on Tuesday unanimously decided in less than three hours that Stokes was not guilty. However, Stokes and team-mate Alex Hales are likely to face a charge of disrepute by the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) which will be heard by the Cricket Discipline Commission (CDC).

“I think the fact he missed the whole of the Winter in Australia is punishment enough for Ben Stokes,” tweeted Vaughan.“I personally think now he has been proven to be Not Guilty he should be allowed to play.”

Stokes’ England team-mate Jonny Bairstow, one of several players who were out with Stokes earlier that evening, said it was great news on both a personal and sporting front.“I am really happy,” he told Sky Sports.“It has been a long 10 months for him and his family.

“Hopefully we will see him back in an England shirt soon as we saw the impact he had at Edgbaston,” added Bairstow.Both Stokes and Hales, though, can expect support from the Professional Cricketers’ Association (PCA).“As with any of our members who face difficult situations we provide the appropriate assistance,” it said in a statement.