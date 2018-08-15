Wed August 15, 2018
Sports

Agencies
August 15, 2018

BD announce preliminary squad for Asia Cup

DHAKA: Bangladesh announced an initial 31-man roster on Tuesday for the Asia Cup tournament to be held in United Arab Emirates.Liton Das regained his opening berth at the top of the order having not been picked since October 2017. The left-hander’s destructive and series-clinching 32-ball 61 in the deciding match of the recent T20I series against the West Indies perhaps the catalyst for his inclusion.

All-rounder Soumya Sarkar has also been recalled to the squad after a 10-month hiatus from the ODI side, his previous exploits include a colossal unbeaten 127 against Pakistan in 2015 that guided his side to a famous eight-wicket victory. Mominul Haque is also recalled after an absence of over three years following a blistering 182 from 133 against Ireland A less than a week prior to the squad announcement.

Veteran Mohammad Ashraful could not find a place in the squad. The 34-year-old returned from his five-year ban for match-fixing on Monday.Bangladesh have named 12 debutants in the 31-strong preliminary squad.

The 2018 Asia Cup will be played from September 16-26.Bangladesh are pooled with Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, while India and Pakistan will share a group with a the winner of the Asia Cup qualifier. The winners and runners-up of both groups will go into a Super Four, where the top two will go up against each other in the final in Dubai.

