Warne questions Paine’s captaincy credentials

SYDNEY: Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne once again questioned the choice of Tim Paine as captain of the Test team on Tuesday for their upcoming tour of UAE.

According to Warne, who in May had been critical of the decision to appoint Paine as captain in the aftermath of ball-tampering scandal, Paine should be in the Test team only if he is the best wicketkeeper-batsman in Australia.

“The Australian way is always to pick your best team. There is a lot of talk about that, should Tim Paine be in the side? He is the captain at the moment,” Warne said.He said that Australia has plenty of selection issues facing them as they prepare to face Pakistan in October.

“We should always pick our best team and then pick your captain and vice-captain from that. I don’t think we should just make a captain and then fit a side around him,” he added.“I think the captain and vice-captain should still be up for grabs. If Tim Paine is in the best side and he is the best guy to be captain, then make him captain.”

According to Warne, the man to lead Australia in Tests was Nathan Lyon — a veteran of 78 matches.“I would like to see Lyon be considered for the vice-captaincy role. He is an experienced player in the side.”