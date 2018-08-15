Vietnam crush Pakistan 3-0 in Asian Games

KARACHI: Vietnam’s under-23 football team started their Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 victory over Pakistan in Indonesia, reports received from Jakarta on Tuesday said.

Pakistan football team is placed in Group D with Vietnam, Japan, and Nepal. Vietnam began in high spirit and were confident from the beginning while Pakistan played defensively and relied on rare counter attacks.

Vietnam players dominated ball possession and had many goal scoring opportunities. In the 21st minute, striker Nguyen Quang Hai opened the score with an unstoppable kick in the penalty area.

Striker Nguyen van Quyet doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Midfielder Nguyen Cong Phuong failed to convert a penalty kick just four minutes later. The match proved a one-sided affair. Pakistan players seemed to be defensive during the entire match.

At half time the score was 2-0. The Vietnamese dominated ball possession in the second half, while Pakistan organised attacks on the Vietnamese defense line. Cong Phuong netted the third goal in the 73rd minute after receiving the ball from midfielder Phan Van Duc.

With the victory, Vietnam took the lead in Group D with three points. The men’s football competition, which will conclude on September 1, features 26 teams in two groups of five and four groups of four. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-place teams will advance to the second round.

On August 16, Pakistan will play their second match against Japan, considered the strongest team of the event. They will play their third match against Nepal on August 19. Pakistan must win their remaining two matches to stay alive in the competition.