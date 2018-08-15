Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

Power show today to elect speaker, deputy
‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
The choice is Imran’s

The choice is Imran’s
Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Vietnam crush Pakistan 3-0 in Asian Games

KARACHI: Vietnam’s under-23 football team started their Asian Games campaign with a 3-0 victory over Pakistan in Indonesia, reports received from Jakarta on Tuesday said.

Pakistan football team is placed in Group D with Vietnam, Japan, and Nepal. Vietnam began in high spirit and were confident from the beginning while Pakistan played defensively and relied on rare counter attacks.

Vietnam players dominated ball possession and had many goal scoring opportunities. In the 21st minute, striker Nguyen Quang Hai opened the score with an unstoppable kick in the penalty area.

Striker Nguyen van Quyet doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Midfielder Nguyen Cong Phuong failed to convert a penalty kick just four minutes later. The match proved a one-sided affair. Pakistan players seemed to be defensive during the entire match.

At half time the score was 2-0. The Vietnamese dominated ball possession in the second half, while Pakistan organised attacks on the Vietnamese defense line. Cong Phuong netted the third goal in the 73rd minute after receiving the ball from midfielder Phan Van Duc.

With the victory, Vietnam took the lead in Group D with three points. The men’s football competition, which will conclude on September 1, features 26 teams in two groups of five and four groups of four. The top two teams from each group and the four best third-place teams will advance to the second round.

On August 16, Pakistan will play their second match against Japan, considered the strongest team of the event. They will play their third match against Nepal on August 19. Pakistan must win their remaining two matches to stay alive in the competition.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat