Ethiopia court bails ‘negligent’ police in PM bomb case

ADDIS ABABA: An Ethiopian court has granted bail to 11 police officers accused of negligence that allowed a deadly grenade attack on a rally addressed by the prime minister in June, state media reported on Tuesday.

The officers were arrested alongside five civilians accused of carrying out the 23 June attack at a large gathering addressed by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in the capital Addis Ababa. Two people died and around 150 were injured in the stampede that followed the blast.

Among the officers bailed was the city’s deputy police chief, Girma Kassa, according to state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate. The five civilians were earlier this month charged with direct involvement in the attack, though officials have yet to suggest any motive.

The bombing came as Ahmed, in office since April, ramped up his unprecedented reform programme that has seen rapprochement with domestic rebel groups and old enemy Eritrea, the release of political prisoners and promises to free up democratic space and the economy