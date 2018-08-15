Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

Power show today to elect speaker, deputy
‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
The choice is Imran’s

The choice is Imran’s
Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

World

AFP
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

HK independence activist attacks Beijing at press club talk

HONG KONG: Hong Kong independence activist Andy Chan attacked China as an empire trying to "annex" and "destroy" the city in a no-holds barred speech on Tuesday at the city’s press club which Beijing wanted cancelled.

Rival protesters gathered outside the venue and a small group of pro-independence activists clashed with police, saying they had been given no space for their rally, while dozens of pro-Beijing supporters chanted slogans, including "gas the spies!"

Chan described Beijing as semi-autonomous Hong Kong’s "colonial master" in his speech to a packed audience at the city’s Foreign Correspondents’ Club. "We are a nation that is quickly being annexed and destroyed by China," he said, in a lunch address entitled "Hong Kong Nationalism: A Politically Incorrect Guide to Hong Kong under Chinese Rule".

The Hong Kong office of China’s foreign ministry, which had requested the club pull the talk, quickly hit back.

"If the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents’ Club wouldn’t invite racists, anti-semites, terrorists and Nazis to give speeches, why would the HKFCC, in Chinese territory, openly invite a leader of ‘Hong Kong independence’ to give speeches on ‘Hong Kong independence’?" it said in a statement.

The ministry accused the FCC of taking a stance by providing a platform for the independence movement and "touching the most sensitive nerves of 1.4 billion Chinese including the seven million Hong Kong comrades".

The Hong Kong government said that while it backed freedom of speech and the press, allowing Chan to speak contravened the city’s mini-constitution and was "totally inappropriate and unacceptable".

Hong Kong enjoys freedom of speech and assembly unseen on the mainland under a handover agreement between Britain and China. But Beijing has become increasingly intolerant of any mention of independence for Hong Kong as President Xi Jinping emphasises territorial integrity as key to China’s resurgence.

Pro-Beijing lawmakers Tuesday afternoon called for the club to be kicked out of its premises, which are leased to it by the government.

Chan said that he had been under increased "surveillance" by groups of people he did not know, who had been following him and knocking on his family’s door to take pictures of them in the lead-up to the speech.

The FCC’s website was down on Tuesday evening, showing just a blank white page. The club said on Twitter that it was "undergoing maintenance to repair what we suspect is malware affecting the site".

Chan heads the tiny Hong Kong National Party and had slipped from public view in the last two years until police sought a ban on his party last month and Beijing sought to cancel his talk.

The club said Chan had been invited to give a lunch-time address because the issue of independence had been brought to the fore again by the potential ban, which would be a first for Hong Kong since it was handed back to China by Britain in 1997.

The FCC stood by its decision, saying that different views should be heard in any debate. Any talk of independence infuriates Beijing even though it has limited support in the city. Chan accused Beijing of "national cleansing" in Hong Kong, which he said was a "separate entity" with its own culture and way of life.

He called on Britain and the United States to help Hong Kong and said Taiwan was an inspiration for his party as it had gone from a dictatorship to a democracy. China still sees self-ruling Taiwan as part of its territory, to be reunified by force if necessary.

Police last month requested the security bureau ban Chan’s party, saying it was a potential threat to national security and public safety. Chan’s party was given until September 4 to make representations. Chan was also banned from standing for office in 2016.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat