30 dead in Italy bridge collapse

GENOA, Italy: Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that "around 30" people had been killed after a motorway bridge collapsed in the northwestern port city of Genoa.

"Unfortunately there are around 30 dead and many injured in a serious condition," Salvini told reporters in the Sicilian city of Catania. The 45-year-old, who is also deputy prime minister and the leader of the nationalist League that governs with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said that he was going to find out who was responsible for the tragedy.

"I have gone over this bridge hundreds of times, and I will do everything I can to have the names of those responsible, past and present. It is unacceptable to die like that in Italy," he said.

Eurosceptic Salvini also said that Italy needs to make massive investments in its infrastructure, much of which is dilapidated, alluding to supposed potential restrictions from the European Union should his government unleash funds.

"There is a large part of Italy that needs to be made secure, and if there are external commitments that prevent us from spending the money we need to on the safety of motorways ... we will have to ask ourselves whether we continue to respect these commitments or put the safety of Italians first and foremost," he said.

“The tragic facts in Genoa remind us of the public investments that we so badly need,” said Claudio Borghi, the League’s economy spokesman.The office of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he was heading to Genoa in the evening and would remain there on Wednesday. Defence minister Elisabetta Trenta said the army was ready to offer manpower and vehicles to help with the rescue operations.