Wed August 15, 2018
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

The choice is Imran’s

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

AFP
August 15, 2018

30 dead in Italy bridge collapse

GENOA, Italy: Italy’s Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday that "around 30" people had been killed after a motorway bridge collapsed in the northwestern port city of Genoa.

"Unfortunately there are around 30 dead and many injured in a serious condition," Salvini told reporters in the Sicilian city of Catania. The 45-year-old, who is also deputy prime minister and the leader of the nationalist League that governs with the anti-establishment Five Star Movement, said that he was going to find out who was responsible for the tragedy.

"I have gone over this bridge hundreds of times, and I will do everything I can to have the names of those responsible, past and present. It is unacceptable to die like that in Italy," he said.

Eurosceptic Salvini also said that Italy needs to make massive investments in its infrastructure, much of which is dilapidated, alluding to supposed potential restrictions from the European Union should his government unleash funds.

"There is a large part of Italy that needs to be made secure, and if there are external commitments that prevent us from spending the money we need to on the safety of motorways ... we will have to ask ourselves whether we continue to respect these commitments or put the safety of Italians first and foremost," he said.

“The tragic facts in Genoa remind us of the public investments that we so badly need,” said Claudio Borghi, the League’s economy spokesman.The office of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he was heading to Genoa in the evening and would remain there on Wednesday. Defence minister Elisabetta Trenta said the army was ready to offer manpower and vehicles to help with the rescue operations.

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

