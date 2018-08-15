Wed August 15, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Power show today to elect speaker, deputy

Power show today to elect speaker, deputy
‘Vote must decide country’s fate’

‘Vote must decide country’s fate’
President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day

President Mamnoon confers military awards on Independence Day
The choice is Imran’s

The choice is Imran’s
Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception

Army Chief hosts Independence Day reception
Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'

Jibran Nasir's Aik Awam Movement gives back on Independence Day with 'Azadi Blood Drive'
Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon

Ali Siddiqui hopes Pak-US ties will improve soon
Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day

Imran Khan shares historic picture of his ancestors on Pakistan's Independence Day
Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran

Country’s economy in crisis due to corruption, cronyism: Imran
At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes

At least four conspicuous, skipping handshakes
Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz

Independence Day: Wish we could celebrate fair polls too, says Shahbaz
Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

Pakistan Navy celebrates Independence Day with traditional zeal

World

REUTERS
August 15, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Yemen’s ancient architecture threatened by war

SANAA: Yemen’s three-year war has taken a heavy toll on Sanaa’s historic Old City, a dense warren of mosques, bath houses and 6,000 mud brick houses, which date from before the 11th century.

Part of the Old City, a Uneco World Heritage Site, has been razed by bombing. Now only rubble and straggly palm trees remain, where unique tower houses once stood. "Many buildings have been badly damaged and are only skeletons now," Umat al-Razzak, manager of traditional housing, told Reuters.

The Old City is dominated by two hues - that of the baked mud bricks and of the lighter gypsum used for the houses’ ornate arched window frames and external geometric decorations.

Sanaa is said to have been founded two and half millennia ago and its old heart once bustled with traders and drew tourists in calmer times.

The ancient city remained an area of relative calm during the 2011 uprising in Yemen which led to the downfall of late President Ali Abdullah Saleh, but the war between the alliance of Sunni Muslim Arab states and the Iranian-aligned Houthi movement that now controls the capital has brought havoc.

Resident Abu Hani-Elaifa said he remembers clearly the night in September 2015 -- the year that a Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen’s war -- when his neighbourhood was hit.

"I was standing outside my house. There were warplanes overhead and then they hit this house while the family was having dinner," he told Reuters, pointing to the rubble which still lies there.

UNESCO said it is assessing the impact of the conflict on the Old City and other sites in Yemen, but it was too early to quantify the extent of the damage.

"Unfortunately, it is not a situation unique to Sanaa, as heritage has been affected in all parts of the country," Director of the World Heritage Centre, Mechtild Roessler, said in a statement to Reuters.

The organisation listed the al-Qasimi area in Sanaa, the Old City of Saadah and Marib Dam, the archaeological city of Baraqish, Al Qahirah citadel in Taiz and Hadramout’s ancient tombs as being severely damaged. It said the 9th century mosque of Bani Matar and Dhamar Museum have been completely destroyed.

"Unesco reiterates the utmost need for all actors in the conflict to avoid destruction of irreplaceable sites, monuments and museum collections in Yemen, which are critical to the identities of local people and of global significance for the history of art, architecture, science and culture. "Residents in Sanaa hope the Old City will not be forgotten."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Spotlight

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies

Messi to skip Argentina friendlies
Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply

Sania Mirza gets back to a troll with powerful reply
Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Hadiqa Kiani celebrates Independence Day with her rendition of 'Sohni Dharti'

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Kapil Dev is not coming to Pakistan to attend Imran's oath-taking ceremony

Photos & Videos

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'

Watch: PTI MPA declares viral video as 'half truth and misleading'
Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pictures: Iran celebrates Pakistan's Independence Day on unprecedented scale

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China

Pakistan’s Independence celebrations in China
Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat

Humanity prevails: Peshawar students collect money for sobbing boy who lost his goat