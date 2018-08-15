Wed August 15, 2018
World

AFP
August 15, 2018

Syrian regime welcomes returning refugees

JDEIDET YABUS, Syria: Several years after fleeing Syria, a group of wide-eyed refugees stare through the tinted windows of their bus to see the homecoming committee the government has organised for them.

The few dozen people who step off the coach that ended their exile in Lebanon look slightly alarmed by the crowd forming around them and the sight of Russian soldiers supervising their crossing at the Jdeidet Yabus border post.

Doctors are at hand to offer medical assistance, along with a group of volunteers handing out food and drinks. Ayham al-Nassar’s job is to distribute government-subsidised SIM cards to his freshly-returned compatriots.

"The refugees are family, we’re all Syrians. We hope for their return now that the situation is quiet," he says. Nearby, a group of teenagers dressed in blue jackets and waving the national flag chant slogans celebrating Syria’s unity and President Bashar al-Assad.

Sporting flawless makeup and snazzy sunglasses, 21-year-old Rama looks more like a student returning from a summer holiday than a refugee tasked with rebuilding her country. "We’ve been told that the university was rebuilt, now we have to rebuild our village and our homes," she tells an AFP journalist during a tour of Damascus’s southern outskirts organised by the Syrian government and the Russian military.

Russia, a long-time ally of Syria, launched a military intervention in 2015 to support the embattled regime, a move that changed the course of the war. Assad and his allies have since recovered swathes of territory and the government is turning its attention to post-conflict reconstruction.

"Refugees are returning voluntarily, everything is so quiet now in Syria," says Ghayth Abdel Rahman, a gynaecologist braving the scorching afternoon sun to wait for the bus. "Every Syrian should take part in the reconstruction of the country," Local Administration Minister Hussein Makhlouf said at a press conference on Monday to mark the refugees’ arrival.

"It is their moral duty," said the official, who also heads a committee formed last week to coordinate refugee returns. The war that erupted in 2011, one of the most devastating conflicts since World War II, has displaced more than half of Syria’s population, including more than five million beyond its borders.

Most of them fled to neighbouring countries, particularly Turkey, Jordan and Lebanon. "Syria’s victory will only be complete once the return of refugees is achieved," said Makhlouf, purportedly quoting Bashar al-Assad.

To achieve that goal, Syria "needs the help of its allies", Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said at the same ceremony. Russia last month presented the United States with an initiative for the coordinated return of refugees that involves working groups in Lebanon and Jordan.

Moscow’s envoy to Damascus stressed that Syria was currently unable to finance such a huge operation alone. Mekdad stressed, however, that not all refugees would be welcome back to their country.

