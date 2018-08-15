Shabby bus bays in capital

Islamabad: ‘Please use this bus shelter, do not abuse it,’ pleaded the prominently displayed messages on modern bus sunshades for commuters established by Capital Development Authority (CDA) almost ten years ago.

The plea was passionate considering what has often happened to bus stop shelters established previously by the Capital Development Authority (CDA). They served more as a space good enough for graffiti or pasting posters.

Unfortunately, as time passed, the modern shelters met the same fate. The broken structures of bus shelters established in F-6 and F-7 tell volume about the civic sense of general public as well as the lethargy and carelessness of civic authorities to take care of and renovate the facilities created for the convenience of general public.

At the time these sunshades were constructed, they appeared to be leaf out of some ‘Euro Book of Bus Stop Shelters’ for that’s how exquisite the facilities are in that part of the world. Now the same bus sunshades present the picture of ‘what public facilities turn into after a few years in this part of the world.’

These shelters were too good for anyone to even think about smearing it. The shelter with seating for about six people had adequate space for advertising, and is well lit at night. Some of these facilities also displayed time and temperature that also made them unique.