I-Day celebrations on Constitution Avenue ignored by capital administration

Islamabad: Rain, poorly organised decorations and lighting by administration and traffic block failed to dampen the spirit of general public who gathered in large number at the Constitution Avenue on Monday night to express their love for their country.

People from all age groups and all walks of life continued the tradition of celebrating the August 14 on the Constitutions Avenue. There were men, women and children all over the Avenue wearing green and white dresses and accessories holding big and small flags in their hands. The road was full of cars with huge flags playing national songs, and motorcycles and cycles covered with green and white lights and flags. Boys gathered at different spots were dancing at the tunes of famous national songs.

“Our country is our love. It is our recognition. This green and white flag is my lifeline,” said Ahmad Ali, an excited student who was part of one such group singing songs at the pavement. Ahmad was holding a flag that was ten times bigger than his size. “My whole family is around. We wait for this day every year. This day gives us new hope every time,” he added.

As the clock struck 12 am at night, there were fire-works all around, all organized by general public. The sky over Constitution Avenue stayed lit by the fire-works till late night. It was hard to listen to any other sound but the bangs of fireworks, tooting of whistles and hooters and slogans of “Pakistan Zindabaad.” The gathering had all the indicators of a brave, live and resilient nation. The only thing missing was the enthusiasm and initiative by the administration. Every visitor noted the lack of interest by the city administration and the offices of big names located around the famous Blue Area to decorate the buildings as per the spirit of public that visits the place in large number every year.

“Except a few buildings, there are no lights on any building despite the fact that this place is hub of Independence Day activities in Rawalpindi and Islamabad,” said Ania Hameed, a regular visitor of Constitution Avenue on August 13th night.

“There are never any exceptional decorations but this year they have disappointed us the most. Things shall improve with new ideas every year but it seems that nationalism of our administration is not matching to the nationalism of general public,” she smiled.

Many shared the same opinion with The News. “In our time, a directive was issued to all offices located on Blue Area to decorate the buildings. It seems that the present administration is not even bothered to motivate the traders for decorating their surroundings,” said Sabiha Khan, who was employee at an international bank in 1980’s.

The visitors requested the city administration to have some interest and motivate traders and multination companies to invest in making the place worth visiting for every Pakistani on this special day. “It is not very difficult. The only thing required is 'will',” commented Ahmad Ali.