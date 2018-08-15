Google honours Pakistan I-Day with doodle

Islamabad: Like last year, the world’s top search engine, Google, on Tuesday honoured the 71st Independence Day for Pakistanis by dedicating a doodle on its homepage.

“At midnight on August 14, 1947, Pakistan became a self-ruling nation, becoming independent from India and Great Britain. The historic event is celebrated on this day through religious ceremonies, parades and official government functions. In Islamabad, traditional commemorations begin at dawn with the flag raised over the President’s house as well as Parliament,” the company said in a statement accompanying the release of the doodle.

This is not the first time that Google has featured a doodle for any Pakistani event. On August 14 last year, too, it dedicated its doodle to celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day.

The search engine has celebrated the birthdays of legendary musician Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, philanthropist Abdul Sattar Edhi, Ghazal maestro Mehdi Hassan and pop singer Nazia Hasan with its doodle. Also, it paid rich tribute to Pakistan’s prolific artist Syed Sadequain Ahmed Naqvi with doodle on his 87th birthday in 2017.