Senate chairman stresses continuity of democratic process

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said on Tuesday that the continuity in the democratic process would usher in a new era of development and prosperity in the country. During chat with the media, after the national flag-hoisting ceremony here, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that we must take into account our past mistakes under a self-accountability process and review the factors hindering our national development in comparison to the other nations.

“We should make sure that our differences do not become inertia in the national development agenda and must make collective efforts to eradicate the evils of lawlessness and terrorism from our soil,” he emphasised. Sanjrani was of the view that the emerging regional scenario and fast changing political situation had brought a major impact on regional socio-economic conditions of Pakistan over the past few years, which resulted not only in creating security issues but also economic issues for country.

He said, “we as a nation took bold steps to eradicate the menace of terrorism and extremism. The armed forces and law enforcement agencies rendered sacrifices for restoration peace and stability in the country and achieved marvelous success”.

Sanjrani noted that political forces of the country were in consensus on the overall development of the country and achieving goals aimed at the prosperity of growth of the country. “It is high time for soul searching and self-accountability to reckon the mistake that led towards slackness on socio-economic fronts,” Sanjrani remarked.

He stressed the need for collective efforts to overcome challenges and work together for strengthening the foundations of democracy in the country. He said that we need to focus all our energies on the growth of the country. He said the country would usher into a new era of socio-economic development.

Earlier, Chairman Senate congratulated the nation on the occasion of 71st Independence Day. In his felicitation message, the Chairman Senate said that the nation is celebrating the Independence Day with new enthusiasm and zeal. He said we must ensure that this day brings a message of political, economic and social stability for the country.