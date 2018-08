35 dead in Italy as motorway bridge collapses

GENOA, Italy: Firefighters searched on Tuesday for survivors and bodies amid the rubble of a motorway bridge that collapsed in the morning in the northern Italian port city of Genoa, killing dozens.

At least 35 probably died, Italy's ANSA news agency said citing fire brigade sources, while the official body count remained at about 20. A 50-metre high section of the bridge, including a tower that anchored several supports, crashed down with as many as 35 vehicles driving on it onto the roofs of warehouses and other buildings, plunging huge slabs of reinforced concrete into a riverbed.

"We are still trying to extract survivors from the rubble," Genoa police official Alessandra Bucci said. "We hope to find more people alive." Within hours of the disaster on a morning of torrential rain, the anti-establishment government that took office in June said the bridge collapse showed Italy needed to spend more to improve its dilapidated infrastructure, ignoring EU budget constraints if necessary. "We should ask ourselves whether respecting these (budget) limits is more important than the safety of Italian citizens.

Obviously for me it is not," said Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who leads the right-wing League which governs with the 5-Star Movement. Salvini also said he wanted the names and surnames of those to blame because a tragedy like this in 2018 is not acceptable. "They will have to pay, pay for everything, and pay a lot," he said. Helicopter footage on social media showed trucks and cars stranded on either side of the 80-metre long collapsed section of the Morandi Bridge, built on the A10 toll motorway in the late 1960s. One truck was shown just metres away from the broken end of what locals dubbed the "Brooklyn Bridge".

Motorist Alessandro Megna told RAI state radio he had been in a traffic jam below the bridge and seen the collapse. "Suddenly the bridge came down with everything it was carrying. It was really an apocalyptic scene, I couldn't believe my eyes," he said.

Luigi D´Angelo, an official for the civil protection agency, said there were 30 cars and between five to 10 trucks on the road when the middle section came down. So far, 16 people have been hospitalised, including 10 in critical condition, the agency said. Some 300 firefighters were working in the wreckage, using sniffer dogs to try to locate survivors. Bucci from the Genoa police said rescuers would continue searching into the night. Four people have been pulled alive from the rubble, Ansa news agency reported.

"People living in Genoa use this bridge twice a day," Deputy Transport Minister Edoardo Rixi, who is from the city, said. "We can't live with infrastructures built in the 1950s and 1960s."

Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli told Italian state television the disaster pointed to a lack of maintenance, and echoing Salvini he said that "those responsible will have to pay."

Autostrade, a unit of infrastructure group Atlantia that iscontrolled by the Benetton family, manages the section of the toll highway that collapsed. Stefano Marigliani, the Autostrade official responsible for the Genoa area, told Reuters: "The collapse was unexpected and unpredictable. The bridge was constantly monitored and supervised well beyond what the law required."

He said there was "no reason to consider the bridge was dangerous."

Restructuring work was carried out in 2016 on the 1.2 km-long bridge, first completed in 1967. The motorway is a major artery to the Italian Riviera and to France's southern coast. Autostrade said work to shore up the road foundation was being carried out at the time of the collapse.

The government has pledged to increase public investments and lobby the European Commission to have the extra spending excluded from EU deficit calculations. "The tragic facts in Genoa remind us of the public investments that we so badly need," said Claudio Borghi, the League's economy spokesman.

The office of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said he was heading to Genoa in the evening and would remain there on Wednesday. Defence minister Elisabetta Trenta said the army was ready to offer manpower and vehicles to help with the rescue operations. Atlantia shares closed down more than 5 percent.