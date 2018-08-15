PPP censures ‘self-important’attitude of governor designate

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) censured Sindh governor designate Imran Ismail for leaving without visiting Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s mausoleum on Tuesday after he was allegedly denied entry through the VIP gate.

A statement issued by the PPP claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader unnecessarily sought VIP protocol as he tried to visit the Mazar-e-Quaid for the Independence Day programme.

The press release said a PPP delegation led by incoming chief minister Murad Ali Shah and the party’s Sindh chief Nisar Ahmed Khuhro had walked through the public entrance of the mausoleum, even though the Mazar’s management was informed of their arrival beforehand.

The statement said the PPP delegation led by Shah did not have any problem with walking through the public entrance of the mausoleum when they found that the VIP gate of the Mazar was closed.

The party accused the provincial governor designate of being excessively conscious about the protocol regarding his public presence and movement. However, a spokesman for the Mazar-e-Quaid Management Board claimed that the PTI delegation led by Ismail had been asked to wait for a few minutes at the VIP entrance of the mausoleum, but the request angered them and they left without paying a visit.

The spokesman said that no prior application had been received from the PTI delegation regarding their formal visit on Independence Day, adding that 10 such applications had been received from different delegations and all of them were accepted.

A day earlier Ismail had said he is prepared to serve as a bridge between the incoming federal and Sindh governments for swift completion of major development projects.

Ismail made the statement while talking to the media after being sworn in as an MPA of the PTI in the Sindh Assembly.In response to a question, he warned the PPP to immediately have all encroachments around the Bilawal House razed to free the adjoining roads that fall inside the boundary of the party’s headquarters in Karachi.

He said the PPP should take action to remove all such encroachments, otherwise he would have to take the required action after he becomes Sindh’s governor. In his retort, PPP Karachi chief Saeed Ghani said through a statement that Ismail does not know about the authorities of a provincial government or the official duties of a governor. “He believes he is going to become the emperor of the province rather than the governor.”

Ghani said that no road situated around the PPP headquarters is blocked due to encroachment, and that vehicles are free to move on all such roads without any interruption. He said Bilawal House is not just the name of a building, as it was the residence of twice-elected Pakistan prime minister Benazir Bhutto and of the country’s former president Asif Ali Zardari. “Ismail’s ultimatum to demolish the walls of this [Bilawal] house has exposed his childish mentality.”

Ghani said the present leadership of the PPP has been facing serious threats of terrorism. “After coming to power, Ismail is supposed to demolish the walls of the Governor House according to his own commitments, but it seems that his intentions have changed now.”

The PPP leader said that the unusually hostile form of politics being practiced by the PTI that promotes political intolerance would further widen the gap between the Centre and the country’s federating units.

He said that it is high time that the PTI wakes up to the situation and fully honours the provincial autonomy and powers enshrined in the 18th constitutional amendment. Any restrictions imposed on the provincial autonomy and powers would weaken the federation, he added.“It seems that such statements of the incoming Sindh governor are part of a similar vicious agenda.”