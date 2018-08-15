Four candidates vie for speaker, deputy speaker positions in Sindh Assembly today

Four candidates are in the run for the coveted posts of speaker and deputy speaker of the 15th house of the Sindh Assembly, for which elections are being held today.

The process of submission of nomination papers and their scrutiny took place on Tuesday in the office of the secretary of the provincial assembly.

The Pakistan Peoples Party, which is all set to form the upcoming provincial government after securing a clear-cut majority of seats, has nominated two candidates each for the two positions, while the combined opposition, which comprises Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan and the Grand Democratic Alliance, has also done the same.

For the post of speaker, the PPP has fielded Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, who is also at present the speaker of the Sindh Assembly and the acting governor of the province, while an MPA on reserved seats for women, Rehana Leghari, has been nominated for the post of deputy speaker.

The incoming opposition alliance has nominated MQM-P MPA Javed Hanif for speaker and an MPA of PTI on a seat reserved for women, Rabia Azfar Nizami, for deputy speaker. Hanif is at present in prison, facing multiple corruption charges by the National Accountability Bureau related to his stint as chairman of the Karachi Port Trust a few years ago.

The PPP’s nominees for speaker and deputy speaker are likely to win the in-house polls easily as on Monday, 94 of its total 97 MPAs-elect took oath to become members of the house. Out of 21 MPAs-elect of MQM, 20 took oath; out of 30 MPAs-elect of PTI, 29 took oath, while 13 MPAs-elect of GDA took oath on Monday.

The secretary of the Sindh Assembly, GM Umer Farooq, found the nomination papers of the four candidates in the right order as he accepted them all on Tuesday. No objection was filed against these nomination forms.

The assembly speaker has nominated an MPA of PPP, Mir Nadar Ali Khan Magsi, as the presiding officer for the elections for speaker and deputy speaker. According to the rules of procedure of the provincial assembly, the present speaker, Agha Siraj Khan Durrani, cannot chair the proceedings of the polling as he is one of the candidates in the election.

The polling process will commence at 10am in the assembly hall and will be held through the process of secret ballot.

Meanwhile, newly-elected MPA of PTI, Jamal Siddiqui, filed an application with the assembly secretary stating that the process of open balloting should be adopted for the elections for speaker and deputy speaker as is the procedure for electing the leader of the house (the Sindh chief minister).

The PTI lawmaker argued that two different balloting procedures should not be adopted for different elections in the same house. The secretary rejected the application observing that the process of secret ballot was in accordance with the rules of procedure of the provincial legislature.

The results of the elections on the two posts of speaker and deputy speaker will be announced the same day and the returned candidates will assume responsibilities for the coveted positions the same day as well.