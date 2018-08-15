Wed August 15, 2018
REUTERS
August 15, 2018

UK jobless rate falls to new 43-year low

LONDON: Britain´s unemployment rate fell unexpectedly to a new 43-year low in the three months to June and productivity rose, but there was little upside for most workers as pay growth slowed to its weakest in nine months.

Tuesday´s official figures also showed the sharpest annual fall in the number of EU workers in Britain since 1997, continuing a trend seen since the 2016 Brexit vote. The figures painted a familiar picture of tightness in Britain´s labour market -- including record high job vacancies -- failing to translate into strong wage growth. "This will not be what the Bank of England will have wanted to see, as one of the justifications for (its) decision to hike rates earlier this month was that it was expecting wage growth to start lifting off.

This hasn´t happened yet," said Emma-Lou Montgomery, an associate director at Fidelity International. The BoE raised interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis earlier this month.

Tuesday´s data also showed productivity grew at its fastest annual rate since late 2016 and the number of people whose main job was an insecure zero-hours contract fell by the most since 2000, the Office for National Statistics said. The unemployment rate fell to 4.0 percent in the April-June period, the lowest since the three months to February 1975 and beating economists´ forecasts for it to hold steady at a previous low of 4.2 percent. The drop came despite a smaller-than-expected number of jobs created over the three-month period, of 42,000 -- less than half the average forecast by economists.

