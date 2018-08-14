Angel Club clinch girls netball title

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The Punjab Netball Association (PNA) on Monday Organised Inter-Club Girls Netball competition to celebrate Independence Day. In the event organisesd at Lahore Collage for Women University five girls netball teams took part. In final match, Angel Club beat Evergreen Club by 18-14 to lift the winning trophy. Muhammad Rizwan, Secretary General Punjab Netball Association, distributed the prizes and certifcates among the players. Farhan Ali Bhatti, associate Secretary PNA and sports coordinators were also present on the occasion.