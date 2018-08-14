Rooney inspires United to last-gasp win

WASHINGTON: A moment of magic from Wayne Rooney fired DC United to a last-gasp 3-2 victory over Orlando in Major League Soccer on Sunday. The two sides had appeared to be heading for a 2-2 draw at Audi Field as Orlando broke out following a United corner in the fifth minute of stoppage time. With United goalkeeper David Ousted stranded upfield, Orlando’s Will Johnson advanced past halfway with an empty net ahead of him. But a superb lastditch tackle from Rooney upended Ousted, and the former England and Manchester United star then launched a long ball into the area met by Luciano Acosta, who nodded home the winner. Argentinian striker Acosta’s goal completed a hattrick and gave United a vital three points as they attempt to move off the bottom of the Eastern Conference. United remain rooted to the foot of the standings however with 21 points from 20 games. United have several games in hand over the teams above them however, and could yet conceivably mount a charge towards the playoffs in the closing months of the season. —AFP