City back in the groove: Silva

LONDON: Bernardo Silva has warned Manchester City’s Premier League rivals that their impressive 2-0 win over Arsenal proved the champions remain hungry for more silverware. Silva killed off Arsenal with City’s second goal after Raheem Sterling had opened the scoring at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday. The Portugal midfielder’s fine finish capped a typically incisive City raid that suggested Pep Guardiola’s side have picked up where they left off. City won the English title with a record 100 points last season and Silva believes they are already back in the groove. Asked if the result was a statement for City, he said: “Yes, I think so. Although City look strong again, Silva claims it could be more difficult to retain the crown now that their rivals know what to expect. “We want to (win the league), knowing we are playing against a lot of tough teams and that it won’t be easy,” he said. —AFP