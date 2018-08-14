Imran names Dost Mazari as Punjab PA deputy speaker

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Monday nominated Dost Mazari for the deputy speaker slot in the Punjab Assembly.

Mazari won election from Punjab Assembly constituency PP-297 Rajanpur-V by securing 56,113 votes.

The party has already nominated the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Pervaiz Elahi for speaker and PTI leader Chaudhry Sarwar would serve as governor of Punjab.

A session of the Punjab Assembly will take place at 10:00am tomorrow (Wednesday) in which the newly-elected members will take oath.

The speaker and deputy speaker of Punjab Assembly will be elected on August 16 after which the new chief minister will be elected through secret ballot.