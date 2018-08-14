Tue August 14, 2018
August 14, 2018

Don’t treat Nawaz like this, Shahbaz warns

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif Monday cautioned that his elder brother and deposed prime minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif should not be meted out such treatment as time never remained the same.

Addressing a PML-N parliamentary party meeting here, Shahbaz said he didn’t enter Parliament to protect ‘rigging’ in 2018 elections but the country’s democratic system.

“The July 25 elections were the most controversial in the country’s history,” he said.

“We’d rejected the elections on the night of July 25. We will raise our voice against rigging both inside and outside Parliament and demand a probe,” he said.

“We will demand formation of a parliamentary commission. We will also present our demand of conducting a forensic audit before Parliament.”

Congratulating all the parliamentarians who took the oath during the inaugural session of the National Assembly earlier in the day, Shahbaz remarked that all political parties must play their part to the fullest.

“I will try my best to fulfil the role for which the nation elected me.”

The newly-elected MNAs took oath in the inaugural session of the 15th National Assembly on Monday. The swearing-in marked the third consecutive democratic transfer of power in the country.

Outgoing NA speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq administered oath to the newly-elected members. This was followed by signing of the ‘Roll of Members’. A total of 324 MNAs took the oath today, with five more are yet to do so.

