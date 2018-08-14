Tue August 14, 2018
Our Correspondent
August 14, 2018

NAB distributes Rs10m among 9 affected persons, govt depts

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi distributed a sum of Rs10 million among 9 affected persons and government departments at a ceremony held here on Monday.

Director General NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi handed over cheques to the affected and concerned government departments on behalf of Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB at NAB Rawalpindi.

In case of inquiry against Tele Town (Pvt) Ltd Islamabad and others, the management of M/s Tele Town collected Rs313 million illegally from the general public without obtaining permission from CDA to advertise the scheme and sold 2330 files/plots during 2004 – 2007.

The management of M/s Tele Town did not obtain NOC from CDA for detailed layout plan. In NAB, about 200 members with an amount of Rs30 million (approx) claimed for refund/plots.

The management of the society submitted an application for Plea Bargain against the claims pending at NAB Rawalpindi and in this regard, PB of Rs30.02 million was accepted.

In the first phase, NAB Rawalpindi already refunded an amount of Rs9.66 million among 42 affected people after verifying their claims. In second phase today’s ceremony 8 affected have been returned an amount of Rs1.88 million.

In case of inquiry against government functionaries and others regarding corruption/corrupt practices and misuse of authority reference against “state vs. Dr. CM Anwar & others, the accused Muzaffar Nishat, Ex-AD PARC was deliberately avoiding appearing before the court and absconded, therefore, he was declared as Proclaimed Offender.

The Red Notice bearing control No A-1684/8-2007 was issued against subject accused. Consequent upon a report by NCB-Interpol the accused Muzaffar Nishat s/o Nishat Ahmad Khan was arrested on his arrival at Benazir Bhutto International Airport, Islamabad.

Accused being a member of the purchase committee violated the Purchase Rules & Finance Rules by recommending the advance payments to the dealers. The advance payments were made without any guarantee, which was approved by the then Chairman PARC (accused CM Anwar Khan). Subsequently, purchase of vehicles was made and about 9.7 million have been misappropriated in the shape of exorbitant rates and fraudulent transfer from PARC’s account to Alpha Motors & Wings Motors.

Accused misuse his authority, corruption and corrupt practices by causing loss to National Exchequer on account of purchase of vehicles at exorbitant rates and advance payments to the fake firm. NAB Rawalpindi recovered Rs8.1 million and handed over to Dr. Yousaf Zafar Chairman PARC.

Addressing the ceremony DG NAB Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi reiterated the firm resolve of the chairman NAB that recovery of looted money from corrupt is the top priority of NAB. “The NAB will leave no stone unturned to a rest corrupt at any cost so that all affected persons will receive their looted money,” he said.

