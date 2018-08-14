Qul

PESHAWAR: The Qul of the mother of Dr Jehanzeb, former vice-chancellor of Swat University, was held in the family’s village Topi in Swabi district.

A number of people from different walks of life attended the Qul and prayed for the departed soul. Her Nimaz-i-Janaza was earlier offered in Mohalla Bootaka in Topi village in Swabi.