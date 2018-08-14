Tree plantation drive launched in Mohmand

GHALLANAI: The administration on Monday launched the tree planation campaign in Mohmand district.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Wasif Saeed inaugurated the planation drive at a ceremony.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Irfanullah Wazir, Divisional Forest Officer Farhatullah Khan and local elders attended the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Wasif Saeed underscored the need for planting trees to offset the effects of the climate change.

He said that conditions were suitable for the plantation of pine trees in Mohmand. He said that 130,000 saplings would be planted during the drive.