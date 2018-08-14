HEC directives’ violation: UoP legitimises research papers published in non-recognised journals

PESHAWAR: In violation of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) directives, the University of Peshawar has accorded legitimacy to the research papers published in non-HEC recognized journals to fill out the recently advertised 75 vacant positions of professors, associate professors and assistant professors in the university.

The step has reportedly been taken to extend the undue favour to a selected group of candidates, sources told The News.

The positions were advertised in April last and the scrutiny of the applications has been completed, the sources added.

The directorate of quality enhancement of the university issued a circular on July 20, legitimising the acceptance of non-HEC journals. The circular has misinterpreted an HEC letter dated May 12, 2015.

The HEC in its letter had categorically discontinued the relaxation for acceptance of research journals published before May 31, 2005, approved by the Board of Advance Studies and Research (ASRB) for any benefit with effect from June 30, 2015.

The UoP circular, while referring to the HEC letter, says the benefit has been discontinued from June 30, 2015, except for those teaching/research faculty for whom such publications were approved by the ASRB.

Reached by telephone for comments, the Director General of Higher Education Commission Arshad Kamran told The News that all the universities were independent in functioning and the HEC tries its best not to make interference in the activities of the universities.

“However, the HEC issue guidelines to the universities from time to time to ensure fair-play there and improve their efficiency. The letter issued on May 31 was also one such a guideline,” he added.

However, he said, the university administration should take such decision with the approval of the statutory bodies like Syndicate and Senate. Also, such rules should not be relaxed for some specific individuals to extend the favour to them.

The University registrar could not be reached for comments despite numerous attempts.

Also, the university advertised 30 positions of professors in the recent advertisement, while the sanctioned positions of professor vacant in the university were only nine.

The 21 above budget positions would certainly add to the financial problems of the university, the sources said.