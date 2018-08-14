Paraplegic Centre arranges function

PESHAWAR: The Friends of Paraplegics Pakistan arranged a function at the Paraplegic Centre Peshawar in connection with the Independence Day celebrations.

A number of patients, graduates and volunteers from all over the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the function. Director General of Peshawar Development Authority Israrul Haq and Naib Nazim of Peshawar District Syed Qasim Ali Shah were also present.