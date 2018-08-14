Police claim accused in girl murder case confesses to crime

ByMohammad Riaz Mayar

MARDAN: The police on Monday claimed that one of the two close relatives arrested in the rape and murder case of the six-year old girl in Takhtbhai had confessed to the crime.

“The main accused Khan Mohammad, who is step-uncle of six-year old Haseena, has confessed to the crime during interrogation,” District Police Officer (DPO) Hafiz Wahid Mahmood told a news conference.

Superintendent of Police (Operation) Gul Nawaz Khan, SP Investigation Janas Khan and other police officials were also present on the occasion.

The DPO said that on August 8 Mufti Habib-ur-Rehman, a resident of Patto Killay in Takhtbhai who runs a madrassa in the area, reported to the police that on August 7 his daughter Haseena had left her home to play with children but she did not return home. He said the next morning her body was recovered from the nearby fields.

The official added that Takhtbhai Police registered the case against unidentified accused under Section 302 and started its investigation.

He said six teams headed by SP Operation Gul Nawaz Khan and SP Investigation Janas Khan were formed to investigate the case.

The official added that a committee of local elders and Dispute Resolution Council members was also constituted to supervise the probe.

“The police arrested 426 suspects and collected their blood samples,” the DPO said, adding that later police interrogated only 23 suspected persons.

Hafiz Wahid Mahmood said that during interrogation, the police traced the main accused Khan Mohammad and co-accused Nasrullah. He said Khan Mohammad was step-brother and Nasrullah the real brother of the complainant.

The DPO added that Nasrullah was a cleric and a teacher, while the main accused was a student at the seminary of the complainant, Mufti Habib-ur-Rehman.

The official added that Nasrullah during interrogation admitted that Khan Mohammad was involved in the murder of his step-niece Haseena. He added that the accused would now be produced in the local court.