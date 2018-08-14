Opposition to back ANP for KP Assembly speaker post

PESHAWAR: The opposition has unanimously decided to back the Awami National Party (ANP) candidate for the office of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly speaker.

A statement issued on Monday said the opposition had agreed to back the ANP candidate for the speaker post.

Earlier, a meeting of the ANP’s MPAs was held at the Bacha Khan Markaz to finalise the candidate for the position.

The meeting chaired by the party parliamentary leader Sardar Hussain Babak decided to field Laiq Muhammad Khan for the speaker position.

The opposition parties’ MPAs held a meeting after the oath-taking ceremony and decided to back the ANP candidate. Laiq Muhammad Khan won the election on a PK-35 seat in Torghar by securing 11,728 votes.