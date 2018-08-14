Controversy surrounds sanctioning of Rs9.21b budget

MANSEHRA: Controversy surrounded the sanctioning of Rs9.21 billion budget presented by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz-led government as district nazim claimed budget for financial year 2018/19 had been approved but opposition leader believed his claim.

The district council met with convener Murtaza Tanoli in the chair on Monday.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) councillors stood up on their desks and intercepted District Nazim Sardar Said Ghulam who presented the budget.

Said Ghulam, who presented a total of Rs9.21 billion budget in council, put it for approval. Only 56 members attended the session of the 88-member district council. “We have prepared an ideal budget for current financial year within the available resources and the money would be received through provincial finance award,” Said Ghulam said.

Giving details of budgetary allocations, he said that an amount of Rs7.66 billion was earmarked for the salaries of employees of devolved departments. “We have earmarked and Rs700 million for development and Rs850 million for overhead expenditures of devolved departments,” he added.

The session saw chaos when Said Ghulam was making his speech in council.

The opposition leader in the council Shahid Rafique told reporters that in seven councillors had resigned so the district government needed to secure vote of 45 members but they could get only 41 votes.