Bannu residents protest against SNGPL

BANNU: Hundreds of residential and commercial consumers here on Monday protested the indifference of the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited officials.

The protesters who chanted slogans against the officials outside the office of the gas department said that low pressure, outages and long pending applications for new gas connections has crippled the life of domestic and commercial consumers.

“I have a commercial connection, with no supply for the last one year. My numerous complaints have only fallen on deaf ears. It is affecting the business,” said a trader while addressing the protesters. Another man protested the low gas pressure.