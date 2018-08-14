Imran borrows waistcoat from NA employee for card picture

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan borrowed the waistcoat of a photographer for his National Assembly card picture on Monday.Imran Khan, who is his party’s nominee for prime minister, was sworn in along with other elected lawmakers during the inaugural session of the 15th National Assembly on Monday. The swearing-in marked the third consecutive democratic transfer of power.

The PTI chief reached the Parliament wearing a white shalwar kameez and had to ask for a waistcoat as a necessity for the photograph. The employee happily obliged by the request and took off his waistcoat while helping the PM in waiting to wear it. Imran Khan then sat on the stool for himself to be clicked.

The PTI chief attended the first session of 15th National Assembly and took oath of MNA from outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. He then signed the roll register after his name was pronounced and shook hands with the speaker.