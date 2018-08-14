FATF team arrives

ISLAMABAD: In order to evaluate performance of Pakistan for placing mechanism to counter money laundering and terror financing, a six-member visiting delegation of Asia Pacific Group (APG) has asked Pakistan to strengthen legal framework by maximising penalty and imprisonment period for those proved involved in such offences.

At a time when political transition is taking place in Pakistan, the APG delegation has been visiting Pakistan to review progress on action plan placed and implemented related to Pakistan in order to comply with the 40 recommendations placed by Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

“In first day deliberations here on Monday, the APG and Pakistani side reviewed recommendations of FATF in details related to money laundering and Pakistani law enforcing agencies briefed the visiting delegation about the proposed steps under which the penalty will be doubled and imprisonment period will be increased through legislative amendments with the approval of newly Parliament,” official sources confirmed to The News here on Monday.

Official sources said that the visiting APG delegation might hold meeting with caretaker Finance Minister Dr Shamshad Akhtar on Wednesday (tomorrow) for discussing Pakistan’s preparedness to combat money laundering and terror financing in effective manner.

The sources said that the APG delegations would stay in Pakistan till August 17 as the ongoing review would be accomplished on August 16, and then they would return back next day.

Another delegation was scheduled to visit Pakistan by October this year to review progress on the basis of 11 month basis and final progress would be scrutinised by January 2019 after completion of 15 month report for which Islamabad sought to get out from grey list and possibility of further down gradation into black list.

Pakistani side on Monday made all out efforts to convince the visiting APG delegation that the money laundering and terrorist financing risk had been understood and they were ready to coordinate at domestic and external fronts for taking appropriate actions to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism and proliferation.

The financial intelligence and all other relevant information are appropriately used by competent authorities for money laundering and terrorist financing investigations.

The money laundering offence and activities are investigation and offenders are prosecuted and subject to effective, proportionate and dissuasive sanctions.

The proceeds and instrumentalities of crime are confiscated.

Terrorist organisations and terrorist financier are prevented from raising, moving and using funds, and form abusing the NPO (Non Profit Organisations) such as NGOs sector. Persons and entities involved the proliferations of mass destructions are prevented from raising, moving and using funds in consistent with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions (UNSCRs).