ISI, MI men in JIT only for ‘Tarka’: CJ

ISLAMABAD: Heading a bench comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen, Chief Justice Saqib Nisar Monday resumed hearing into a suo motu case regarding investigation into fictitious transactions worth billions of rupees conducted through several mainstream banks via ‘benami’ accounts.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are allegedly involved in the scam.

They are being investigated by a seven-member JIT led by FIA Additional Director General Najaf Mirza for allegedly facilitating 29 ‘fake’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.

During the hearing, the chief justice asked DG FIA about the names of persons who were included in JIT constituted in Panama case.

The DG FIA replied that Wajid Zia was heading the JIT with Irfan Mangi from NAB, Bilal Rasool form SECP along with members form ISI and MI.

The chief justice said members from the ISI and MI were for ‘Tarka’ (flavour enhancer) and leave them out of this matter. He said that military officers would not be a part of the proposed JIT in this matter, as the apex court wants to include officials aware of white-collar crimes.

The chief justice said that they will examine formation of JIT in the matter saying if any party raises objection over it, it can file an application which will be examined.