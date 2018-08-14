Judges harassed for questioning clean, unclean money: SC

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday revealed to the Supreme Court (SC) about surfacing of 15 fake accounts which were utilised for transactions of Rs6 billion.

Farooq H Naek, counsel for former President Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, made sure that his clients will join the investigation as elections are over now in response to complaint that both the accused did not appear before the inquiry committee despite being properly issued notices.

The apex court remarked that judges are being harassed with protest demonstrations when they raise questions about clean and unclean money. Naek tendered apology for the derogatory words used the other day by the party workers for the chief justice in front of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). He said that the party had never criticised the judiciary adding that the PPP always respects the judiciary.

The CJ was heading a bench comprising Justice Umer Ata Bandial and Justice Ijazul Ahsen that resumed hearing into a suo moto case regarding investigation into fictitious transactions worth billions of rupees conducted through several mainstream banks via ‘benami’ accounts.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, former Pakistan Stock Exchange chairman Hussain Lawai, Summit Bank Senior Vice-President Taha Raza are among those being investigated by a seven-member JIT led by FIA Additional Director General Najaf Mirza for allegedly facilitating 29 ‘fake’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and United Bank Limited.

During the course of hearing, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General (DG) Bashir Memon informed the court about some 15 more fake accounts through which transactions of Rs6 billion was made.

He said that approximately 44 fake accounts came to surface. The Chief Justice inquired from where these billion of rupees came to the fake accounts.

The FIA DG used the word of bribery for the accused allegedly involved in the matter. At this, Shahid Hamid and Ayesha Hamid, counsels for Anwar Majeed, Abdul Ghani, and Zulqarnain raised objections over the statement of DG FIA.

Ayesha Hamid termed the statement of DG FIA as media trial and contended that his statement will be today’s headline in media. At this, Justice Umer Ata Bandyal asked DG FIA to refrain from such statements.

The Chief Justice said that the matter in hand is being heard under Article 184(3) of the constitution, giving unlimited powers to court to give any direction.

Counsel for Anwar Majeed informed the court that the FIA has already constituted a JIT to which the chief justice said that the court did not take action on anyone’s request but took suo moto notice of the matter.

The chief justice said that Bahria Town had deposited Rs5 billion and next Wednesday, the court will take up its review petition.

Referring to those witnesses who were allegedly harassed by the police in the instant matter, the Chief Justice asked as to what action the police chief taken against the responsible police officers and asked for its complete report.

At this, Additional IGP Sindh informed the court that a report has been submitted before the court stating that police officers involved in the harassment of the witnesses as well as the concerned SSP have been suspended adding that SHO of Gulistan Police Station has also been suspended. The Chief Justice said that suspension of the said officers was not the solution.

Meanwhile, a lady, one of the witnesses, thanked the chief justice for providing her security. The Chief Justice said that that they were on the hit list of the influential people but Allah and the nation will give them protection.

During the hearing, the court also rejected the plea of Shahid Hamid seeking unfreezing of accounts Omni Group. Shahid Hamid contended that the employees of the Group were facing salary problems hence the court may opened the account till Thursday but the court rejected the request.

In pursuance of the court earlier order, Zain Mlaik of Bahria Town also appeared before the court and the FIA DG informed the court that he was cooperating with the agency in the ongoing investigation.

Later, the court directed Anwar Majeed, CEO of Omni Group as well as his children to appear before the court and adjourned further hearing until Wednesday.